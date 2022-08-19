Terrebonne NAACP to offers After School Tutoring Program

The new school year is in full swing and the Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council wants to help young scholars make it a successful one. Sponsored by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the NAACP Youth Council announced it will begin offering an After School Tutoring Program to students in Terrebonne Parish on Tuesday, September 6.

Tutors will be available Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Houma Gym. Assistance will be provided to students ages 5-15 in grades K-9. Parents can register their child for the after school tutoring program by contacting Diana Collins (985) 381-3379 or (985) 873-6497.

Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council is a community organization who’s mission is to to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. For more information, visit Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council on Facebook.