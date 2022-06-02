Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council to host Juneteenth Celebration

June 19 is Juneteenth Day, a federal holiday celebrated annually to observe the end of slavery in the United States. In honor of the national holiday, the Terrebonne Parish NAACP Youth Council will host a celebration on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment by Kandace Washington, a gospel selection by God’s Creation Mass Choir, clothing, and food vendors, and DJ Ivan. The day of celebration will also feature guest speaker Pastor Jamison Harris and a number of local organizations including members of the Terrebonne School Board, Terrebonne Parish Council, Southern University Alumni, 5th District Association, Grambling State University Alumni, the NAACP voter register, and Margie Scoby with Finding Our Roots Museum.

Vaccinations for children 5 years and up, booster shots, and Covid-19 testing will be provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Health. The program will also feature health professionals from Tech Action Clinic and the Community Action Network. In addition to healthcare resources, guests can support local businesses by shopping with JB I’Janea-Brenee Boutique, Africa Attires Boutique, and arts and craft vendors. Food vendors include Bug & Pig’s Bussin’ Lemonade, Terri’s Eats & Treats, fish, tripe, sausage and shrimp po-boys, boiled turkey neck, hamburgers, chicken and sausage jambalaya and drinks.

NAACP Youth Council Director Diana Collins acknowledged the recent rise in crime across the U.S. and her hopes for the program are to educate the youth on the emancipation their ancestors fought so hard for. “With everything that’s going on, I think it’s important for us to remember what Juneteenth celebrates. We need to know our history, we were not freed to commit killings. If we knew where we came from, things wouldn’t be how they are today. From schools to graduations, we can’t go anywhere without fearing for our lives,” said Collins. “We’re looking for everyone from Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas to come out and celebrate our freedom.”

The 2022 Juneteenth Celebration will take place at the Dumas Auditorium, located at 301 West Tunnel Blvd.