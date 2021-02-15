Terrebonne: No curfew expected; transit, garbage collection suspended

Terrebonne Parish will not be issuing a curfew for any sort of weather-related issue, according to Earl Eues, Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Around Terrebonne Parish, the Good Earth Transit bus system services are suspend and will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Terrebonne Garbage services scheduled for Tuesday are also suspended. Regular garbage pick-up will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Officials remind citizens to wrap pipes, cover plants and bring pets indoors. Please keep off of roads if possible, drip water from faucets away from your water meter, and be extremely careful using space and portable heaters.