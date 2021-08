Terrebonne Parish re-entry will not be allowed until it is safe to do so and assessment has only just begun. There is no time frame for re-entry at this point. Terrebonne remains under a curfew until further notice. You should not be driving the roads or out sightseeing.

TPCG Public Information Officer Mart Black reminds citizens there is no power throughout the parish and water, if available, should be boiled for safety.