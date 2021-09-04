Terrebonne officials asking residents to limit water usage

Public Works officials report that there are more sewer lift stations in the parish (180-plus) than there are generators to power them at this time. As a result, lift stations are overflowing presenting a serious public health threat.

TPCG Pollution Control workers are running from the sewer lift station to lift station to energize the electric pump with a portable generator in order to move effluent toward the sewer treatment facility.

Officials are asking residents to limit water usage in their homes in order to minimize this situation. With the restoration of electricity in the parish, sewer lift stations will operate normally.

The message now: Please limit water usage (sinks, showers, toilets, etc.) to help relieve this problem.