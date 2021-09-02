Terrebonne: Officials provide update on debris, garbage pickup

TOHSEP:

UPDATE ON HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE AND DEBRIS PICK-UP IN TERREBONNE PARISH !!

Pelican Waste is ready to begin residential curbside pick-up but power lines hanging over some streets are delaying the start. Curbside pick-up will be on a limited basis starting Friday, September 3rd but streets with downed or hanging power lines will be skipped until cleared. Household garbage must be separated from debris caused by the storm.

Debris collection in the parish will begin soon. Parish Solid Waste Department is working on needed permissions and agreements with landowners for temporary debris site locations. Guidelines by LA Department of Environmental Quality and FEMA must be followed to ensure reimbursement. Avoid placement of debris around fire hydrants and telephone pedestals.

Please hold roof shingles until further notice. Dump trailers are not allowed at the Ashland Transfer site at this time; you must be able to off-load by hand. Long lines are expected at the landfill dump site in Jefferson Parish.