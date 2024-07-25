Terrebonne Parish 2024-25 School Bus Routes

Here are the AM and PM bus routes for schools in the Terrebonne Parish School District. If you have questions, please call Transportation at 985-872-6850.

Private school routes and special education routes will be released at a later date.

Acadian AM

Acadian PM

Bourg AM

Bourg PM

Broadmoor AM

Broadmoor PM

Caldwell_Schriever AM

Caldwell_Schriever PM

CBB AM

CBB PM

Dularge AM

Dularge PM

Ellender AM

Ellender PM

Ellender_GCM AM

Ellender_GCM PM

Ellender_Oaklawn AM

Ellender_Oaklawn PM

Evergreen AM

Evergreen PM

Grand Caillou Elem AM

Grand Caillou Elem PM

HLB AM

HLB PM

HLB_Evergreen AM

HLB_Evergreen PM

Lacache_STHS AM

Lacache_STHS PM

Legion Park AM

Legion Park PM

Lisa Park AM

Lisa Park PM

Montegut Elem AM

Montegut Elem PM

Montegut Middle AM

Montegut Middle PM

Mulberry AM

Mulberry PM

Oakshire AM

Oakshire PM

Southdown AM

Southdown PM

STHS AM

STHS PM

THS_HJH AM

THS_HJH PM

Upper Little Caillou AM

Upper Little Caillou PM

Village East AM

Village East PM