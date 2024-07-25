Terrebonne Parish 2024-25 School Bus Routes

July 25, 2024
July 25, 2024

Here are the AM and PM bus routes for schools in the Terrebonne Parish School District. If you have questions, please call Transportation at 985-872-6850.


Private school routes and special education routes will be released at a later date.

Acadian AM
Acadian PM

Bourg AM
Bourg PM


Broadmoor AM
Broadmoor PM

Caldwell_Schriever AM
Caldwell_Schriever PM

CBB AM
CBB PM


Dularge AM
Dularge PM

Ellender AM
Ellender PM

Ellender_GCM AM
Ellender_GCM PM


Ellender_Oaklawn AM
Ellender_Oaklawn PM

Evergreen AM
Evergreen PM

Grand Caillou Elem AM
Grand Caillou Elem PM


HLB AM
HLB PM

HLB_Evergreen AM
HLB_Evergreen PM

Lacache_STHS AM
Lacache_STHS PM


Legion Park AM
Legion Park PM

Lisa Park AM
Lisa Park PM

Montegut Elem AM
Montegut Elem PM


Montegut Middle AM
Montegut Middle PM

Mulberry AM
Mulberry PM

Oakshire AM
Oakshire PM


Southdown AM
Southdown PM

STHS AM
STHS PM

THS_HJH AM
THS_HJH PM


Upper Little Caillou AM
Upper Little Caillou PM

Village East AM
Village East PM

STAFF
