Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter adoptions are FREE until September 10

The Friends of Terrebonne Animal Shelter are bringing the national Clear the Shelters event to Terrebonne Parish, helping local pets find their forever homes by sponsoring adoption fees starting through September 10, 2024!

By sponsoring these adoption fees, adoptions of all pets will be FREE OF CHARGE for all those looking to bring home a furry friend. But hurry– there are only a few more days to take advantage of this opportunity!

Dogs available for adoption at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

Clear the Shelters, NBCUniversal’s annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, kicked off on August 10, 2024. The national month-long campaign also has an extended donation period through September 30, 2024. The 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign surpassed 1 million all-time adoptions, and this year they are looking to raise the number.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter adoption process begins with completing a simple adoption questionnaire. Shortly after you submit your completed questionnaire, you will receive a call from our adoption team to start the matching process. Their goal is to match you with a pet that is right for your home so that you both will live happily ever after! Pictures of dogs and cats ready to meet their new best friend can be found on the animal shelter’s Facebook. More information on adopting can be found on their website.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is open from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM from Monday-Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM (adoptions only) at 100 Government Street in Gray.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take home your best friend today!