Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter asking for community support

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced that its shelter is filled to capacity and they are in desperate need of foster and adoption families. In addition, TPAS is asking for donations of new, or gently used toys and blankets, and powdered puppy milk replacer to meet the needs of their maxed out facility. Donations can be made by dropping items off at the shelter or by mail at 100 Government Street, Gray, LA 70359.

Those interested in adopting a pet can visit the shelter Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pets are provided with a health exam, vaccinations, dewormer, appropriate testing, microchip (including registration), spay/neuter, one month supply for flea prevention, one month supply of heartworm prevention, and a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet Food. Applications can be found here. To learn more about the fostering program, visit TPAS online. When fostering a shelter animal, all supplies are provided.

The mission of TPAS is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership.