Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter celebrates record breaking stats

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter shared its monthly shelter stats, celebrating a record breaking 159 adoptions in the month of June! In addition to helping 159 pets find their forever home, TPAS is celebrating many more milestones, including 153 animal control response calls, 69 fostered pets, 162 cats serviced through the TNR program, and 70 pets transferred to partnered organizations.

If you’re interested in welcoming a furry family member TPAS currently has 92 pets awaiting adoption. The shelter is offering a $25 dog adoption special through Saturday, July 16. All pets are provided with a health exam, vaccinations, dewormer, appropriate testing, microchip (including registration), spay/neuter, one month supply for flea prevention, one month supply of heart worm prevention, and a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

The TPAS mission is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership.

For more information on how to adopt or foster a pet, contact the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709.