Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Continues Success with Operation Whiskers

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announces Operation Whiskers, a collaborative initiative to address Louisiana cats still impacted by Hurricane Ida. This regional effort is backed by a joint alliance of partner agencies including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, and Plaquemine parishes with one common mission – to humanely TNVR (trap, neuter/spay, vaccinate, and return) our community’s feline friends. Learn more about TNVR at http://www.tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter.

The first Operation Whiskers event within Terrebonne parish was a huge success. After lots of behind-the-scenes preparations and community involvement, the shelter was able to TNVR more than 200 cats. “A feline-friendly community isn’t a destination; it’s a journey, and we have already begun the next steps for future events in different “focus” areas throughout the community,” read a statement from the shelter.

To help the shelter with this effort:

If you know of unaltered cats colonies within our parish, help us to help them by filling out this survey: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSezDe7AuRrFAI…/viewform

If you are interested in helping with the next Operation Whiskers event, please contact the shelter at animalshelter@tpcg.org