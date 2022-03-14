Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Continues Success with Operation Whiskers

Brace Yourself, USDA Predicts Food Cost Spike Will ContinueMarch 12, 2022
Thibodaux Regional Announces the WellFit 5K benefitting Girl’s Athletic ProgramsMarch 13, 2022
The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announces Operation Whiskers, a collaborative initiative to address Louisiana cats still impacted by Hurricane Ida. This regional effort is backed by a joint alliance of partner agencies including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, and Plaquemine parishes with one common mission – to humanely TNVR (trap, neuter/spay, vaccinate, and return) our community’s feline friends. Learn more about TNVR at http://www.tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter.
The first Operation Whiskers event within Terrebonne parish was a huge success. After lots of behind-the-scenes preparations and community involvement, the shelter was able to TNVR more than 200 cats. “A feline-friendly community isn’t a destination; it’s a journey, and we have already begun the next steps for future events in different “focus” areas throughout the community,” read a statement from the shelter.
To help the shelter with this effort:
- If you know of unaltered cats colonies within our parish, help us to help them by filling out this survey: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSezDe7AuRrFAI…/viewform
- If you are interested in helping with the next Operation Whiskers event, please contact the shelter at animalshelter@tpcg.org