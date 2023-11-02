Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter currently has ZERO open kennels– urgently encourages adoptions

November 2, 2023

Graphic provided by Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

This past week, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced that they have officially reached critical capacity for dogs and currently have ZERO open kennels.

The local animal shelter urgently encourages people to come by on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. if you have ever thought about adopting a new furry friend.


These dogs desperately need to be adopted into good, loving homes to create more space within the animal shelter so they can continue their mission of helping local animals.

Read more about the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter’s hours, mission, and how to adopt here. See photos of dogs and cats in need of good homes on their Facebook page.



Isabelle Gareis
