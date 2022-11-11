Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter honors veterans and active military with free adoptions

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter honors veterans today and every day, offering free adoptions for members of the military. Sponsored by VetsAdoptPets.org, active duty military and veterans are eligible for free adoptions all year long.

According to VetsAdoptPets.org, “The program thanks veterans for their service to us all with a furry little friend from the pet shelter. The on going love and devotion a pet gives to each veteran is the best way ever to thank the men and women who fought for our freedom.”

“Join us in a special way this Veteran’s Day by adopting your new best friend,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. Active duty military and veterans can sign up for the program online at VetsAdoptPets.org. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is open for adoptions only today, November 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The shelter is located at 100 Government Street in Gray. Regular business hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday (for adoptions only) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.