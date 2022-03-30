Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Hosts a Kitten Shower

Spring is here, and the forecast calls for a Kitten Shower. In preparation for the upcoming bottle baby season, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter invites you to a Kitten Shower on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, located at 100 Government Street, in Gray.
TPAS is asking for donations of the following items:
All donations will be used to help the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter care for orphaned kittens. In addition to collecting supply donations, TPAS will discuss the process of fostering a baby kitten. If you are interested in signing up to become a bottle baby foster, please fill out this foster interest form, https://tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter&p=foster_form , and a staff member will be in touch.
Donors can drop supplies off at the shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, or order items from the TPAS Amazon wishlist and it will ship directly to the shelter using this link https://www.amazon.com/…/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1….
For more information on the Kitten Shower, contact Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709.