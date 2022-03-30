Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Hosts a Kitten Shower

Spring is here, and the forecast calls for a Kitten Shower. In preparation for the upcoming bottle baby season, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter invites you to a Kitten Shower on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, located at 100 Government Street, in Gray.

TPAS is asking for donations of the following items:

Kitten replacer milk

Bottles

Miracle nipples

Toys

Wet food

Soft blankets

Disposable litter pans

Heating pads

Socks

Uncooked rice

Small and fluffy toys

Thermometers

All donations will be used to help the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter care for orphaned kittens. In addition to collecting supply donations, TPAS will discuss the process of fostering a baby kitten. If you are interested in signing up to become a bottle baby foster, please fill out this foster interest form, https://tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter&p=foster_form , and a staff member will be in touch.

Donors can drop supplies off at the shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, or order items from the TPAS Amazon wishlist and it will ship directly to the shelter using this link https://www.amazon.com/…/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1….

For more information on the Kitten Shower, contact Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709.