Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Hosts a Kitten Shower

March 30, 2022
March 30, 2022

Spring is here, and the forecast calls for a Kitten Shower. In preparation for the upcoming bottle baby season, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter invites you to a Kitten Shower on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, located at 100 Government Street, in Gray.

TPAS is asking for donations of the following items:

  • Kitten replacer milk
  • Bottles
  • Miracle nipples
  • Toys
  • Wet food
  • Soft blankets
  • Disposable litter pans
  • Heating pads
  • Socks
  • Uncooked rice
  • Small and fluffy toys
  • Thermometers

All donations will be used to help the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter care for orphaned kittens. In addition to collecting supply donations, TPAS will discuss the process of fostering a baby kitten. If you are interested in signing up to become a bottle baby foster, please fill out this foster interest form, https://tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter&p=foster_form  , and a staff member will be in touch.



Donors can drop supplies off at the shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, or order items from the TPAS Amazon wishlist and it will ship directly to the shelter using this link https://www.amazon.com/…/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1….

For more information on the Kitten Shower, contact Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709.



March 30, 2022

