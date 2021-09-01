Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Hurricane Ida Update

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter said they are still offline and are working to get communication channels restored. They advised that they will respond as they receive messages and shared that the building and staff are safe.

For all animal-related emergencies, call the OEP department at 985-873-6357 or the shelter dispatch phone line at 985-790-3254. They also urged that volunteers should not self-deploy to Terrebonne Parish for animal rescues, instead, contact the animal shelter first for approval and instruction.

Residents are also being asked not to remove animals from their locations, but to instead, contact their department for reunification coordination.