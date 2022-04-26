Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter in dire need of foster and adoption families

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is in desperate need of foster and adoption families. If you have ever considered fostering, now is the time.

“Our facility only has 56 dog kennels, and even with an adoption special, we are operating at full capacity,” reads a statement from the shelter. “Our community always steps up for us, and we are reaching out for your help!”

To read more about our foster opportunities, visit the foster page on the TPAS website, and fill out a foster interest form, someone from the customer service team will follow up with you. If you are interested in adoption options visit the adoption page on the TPAS website.

The mission of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership.