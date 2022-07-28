Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter launches Pajama Party Program for pups

Pop in your favorite movie, and grab your pj’s and doggie treats! Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce the launch of its new Pajama Party Program! TPAS created the program to reduce kennel stress, provide dogs with enrichment, and increase their visibility in the community. as a way to promote socialization. Dog lovers can take a pup for an overnight adventure filled with cuddles, play-time, snacks, selfies, and walks.

“The program gives dogs a break from the stress of being in a shelter while providing valuable insight on a dog’s behavior in a home environment. This is a win-win for the dogs and for community members who want to help, but may not be able to commit to long-term fostering. This program is designed to target certain dogs, generally large breeds or longer residents who would benefit from the extra enrichment out of their kennel,” reads a statement from TPAS.

For more information on how to participate in the Pajama Party Program, visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter online or call (985) 873-6709. The shelter is located at 100 Government Street, in Gray.