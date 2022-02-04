Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Offers Free Adoptions to Military

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announces a partnership with Vets Adopt Pets. This partnership allows the shelter to offer free, sponsored pet adoptions for both active duty military members and veterans. The shelter shared the recent adoption of Tank, a black lab, saying, “Tank was recently adopted through this program. This match will have many years and adventures together thanks to Vets Adopt Pets.”

According to Vets Adopt Pets, the program “Thanks veterans for their service to us all with a furry little friend from the pet shelter. The ongoing love and devotion a pet gives to each Veteran is the best way ever to thank the men & women who fought for our freedom.” To find out more about the program visit their website at http://vetsadoptpets.org/.