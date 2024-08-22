Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter receives specialized truck and animal rescue trailer for emergency situations

Today, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter was the happy recipient of a donation of a specialized truck and animal rescue trailer.

“Many thanks to the ifaw (International Fund for Animal Welfare) for the generous donation,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. “This specialized equipment will enhance our parish’s ability to prepare for and respond to emergencies, including the threat of floods and hurricanes, and save animal lives.”

Photos provided by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

The official handover ceremony was attended by Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron, representatives from local agencies including the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana State Animal Response Team (LSART), and the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare is a global non-profit helping animals and people thrive together. They are experts and everyday people, working across seas, oceans, and in more than 40 countries around the world to rescue, rehabilitate, and release animals. “The problems we’re up against are urgent and complicated. To solve them, we match fresh thinking with bold action,” said ifaw. “We partner with local communities, governments, non-governmental organizations, and businesses, and together, we pioneer new and innovative ways to help all species flourish.” Read more about their organization here.

The mission of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership. To find out more, or adopt an animal, please visit their website.