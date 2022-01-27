Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Shares 2021 Successes

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter shares their successes from 2021; including donations, adoptions, and foster care.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter by the numbers in 2021:

3,820 cats and dogs were taken in

1,066 animals were adopted by the community

273 animals were returned to their owners,

1,038 animals were transferred to partner agencies

1,068 community cats were trapped, neutered (in-house), and returned

614 public animals (including community cats) serviced by the TPAS low-cost spay/neuter program

2,792 shelter animals were spay/neutered in-house

2,465 animal control cases

867 volunteers

1,825 volunteer hours were logged

The shelter admits that 2021 was not easy, they were thankful for the support of the community, supportive administration, and council. “Our community was devastated by Hurricane Ida, but you guys stepped up in a big way to support us through donating, adopting, fostering, etc., and for that, we owe you a big thank you,” read a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

Thanks to a donation from Mr. Gary and Mrs. Faye Blanchard at Crawfish House, the shelter hosted a Home for the Holidays event in December 2021, offering free adoptions for the entire month. All pets were provided with a health exam, vaccinations, dewormer, appropriate testing, microchip (including registration) spay/neuter, one month supply for flea prevention, one month supply of heartworm prevention, and a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

The shelter also shared that in 2021, they were able to increase the save rate from 82 percent to 89 percent. This was a significant increase compared to the previous year and made 2021 a record-breaking year for adoptions and transfers to rescue partners.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter’s mission is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership.

To adopt a pet today, visit the shelter at 100 Government Street in Gray, or call (985) 873-6709.