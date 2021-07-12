Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter urgently needs adopters, fosters

Adopters and temporary fosters are urgently needed for dogs and cats at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter to create more space within the shelter. The shelter has over one hundred twenty (120) animals available for adoption or foster.

“Historically, the summer months yield a much higher volume of animals being taken into shelters, and this summer is proving to be no different. During the trials of 2020, we learned just how supportive our community is and the difference they can make in the lives of homeless animals. We are asking the community for their support again to help us continue our important lifesaving work,” said Valerie Robinson, Animal Shelter Director.

Fosters are needed for pets of all sizes. Pets can be fostered for as little as one to two weeks to create more space within the shelter to house the influx of animals. Medical care and some donated supplies are provided to foster homes at no cost. “Adopters and fosters are absolutely critical to our mission,” Director Robinson says.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $10.00 for dogs and $5.00 for cats through the end of July 2021.

Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays. Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page, Adopt-a-Pet.com and Petfinder.com.

Adopted animals are provided with the following:

health exam

vaccinations

dewormer

appropriate testing

microchip (including registration)

spay/neuter

1 mo. supply of flea prevention

1 mo. supply of heartworm prevention (dogs)

Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food

Please contact the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 873-6709 for additional information. ###