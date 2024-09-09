Terrebonne Parish announces floodgate closures

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District will close the following floodgates and locks today and tomorrow:


 

  • Grand Bayou
  • Bayou Grand Caillou
  • Pointe-aux-Chenes
  • Lower Dularge
  • HNC
  • Cocodrie
  • Falgout Canal

 

Hwy 56 and Hwy 665 road gates will also close Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

 

Click here for updates and gate status changes. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.

