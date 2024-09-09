Terrebonne Parish announces floodgate closures

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District will close the following floodgates and locks today and tomorrow:

Grand Bayou

Bayou Grand Caillou

Pointe-aux-Chenes

Lower Dularge

HNC

Cocodrie

Falgout Canal

Hwy 56 and Hwy 665 road gates will also close Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

Click here for updates and gate status changes. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.