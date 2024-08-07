Terrebonne Parish Announces Important Dates and Information for Fall 2024 Election

Terrebonne Parish has released important information and dates for the upcoming Fall 2024 election, providing voters with details on sample ballots, registration deadlines, early voting, and more.

Voters can access sample ballots online at geauxvote.com or through the GEAUX VOTE app. The Registrar of Voters will also have sample ballots available for viewing. To check their current registration status and polling location, voters can use the GEAUX VOTE app on their smart devices or visit the Registrar of Voters office. Any changes to voter registration must be completed by the specified registration deadlines.

Voters are reminded to be fully prepared and to provide picture identification upon entering to vote. For voters who qualify, there are options to request a mail ballot, and additional information can be found on geauxvote.com.

The following dates are crucial for voters to keep in mind:

– Voter Registration Deadline (in person or by mail): October 7

– Voter Registration Deadline (online at geauxvote.com): October 15

– Early Voting (at ROV office): October 18 to October 29, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sundays

– Mail Ballot Deadline (request) (except military and overseas citizens): November 1

– Mail Ballot Deadline (return a voted ballot) (except military and overseas citizens): November 4 by 4:30 p.m.

– Election Day Hours (polls open/close): 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, it’s important to note that the General Election is scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Dates for the November election:

– Voter Registration Deadline (in person or by mail): November 6

– Voter Registration Deadline (online at geauxvote.com): November 16

– Early Voting (at ROV office): November 22 to November 30, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sunday & November 28

– Election Day Hours (polls open/close): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.