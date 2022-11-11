Terrebonne Parish announces October’s Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne Parish proudly announces the October Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete!

The Outstanding Scholar of the month is Kristen Colwart, senior at Vandebilt Catholic HIgh School. Kristen is an Honor Graduate, with a 3.98 unweighted GPA, a member of the National Honor Society, a Sacred Heart Scholar, Academic Excellence Award, Drama Club Vice President, and Choir Vice President.

————————————————————————————-

The Distinguished Athlete of the month is Makenzi Clement, senior at South Terrebonne High School. Makenzi plays volleyball, and is an All District player. She is also a Nicholls Volleyball signee. She has a 4.37 weighted GPA, is an honor graduate, National Honor Society President, Senior Class President, and STUCO Vice President.