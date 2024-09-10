Terrebonne Parish announces updated floodgate closures

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District have closed the following floodgates and locks in anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine:

Bush Canal

HNC Bubba Dove (Pending)

Bayou Grand Caillou

Boudreaux Canal Sector

Bayou Terrebonne Sector (Pending)

Bayou Petit Caillou

Pointe aux Chenes

Humble Canal

Bayou Black

Bayou Dularge

Placid Canal

Upper Little Caillou

Falgout Canal

Pointe aux Chenes Marina

Marmande Canal Structure

Grand Bayou

Hwy 56 and Hwy 665 road gates will also close Tuesday afternoon.

Click here for updates and gate status changes. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.