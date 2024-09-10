Terrebonne Parish announces updated floodgate closures

TPAS seeks temporary foster homes for dogs as Hurricane Francine approachesSeptember 10, 2024
Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District have closed the following floodgates and locks in anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine:
- Bush Canal
- HNC Bubba Dove (Pending)
- Bayou Grand Caillou
- Boudreaux Canal Sector
- Bayou Terrebonne Sector (Pending)
- Bayou Petit Caillou
- Pointe aux Chenes
- Humble Canal
- Bayou Black
- Bayou Dularge
- Placid Canal
- Upper Little Caillou
- Falgout Canal
- Pointe aux Chenes Marina
- Marmande Canal Structure
- Grand Bayou
Hwy 56 and Hwy 665 road gates will also close Tuesday afternoon.
Click here for updates and gate status changes. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.