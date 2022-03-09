Terrebonne Parish Applicants for New School Board Superintendent Announced

The search for Terrebonne Parish School District’s new superintendent is moving forward as they have announced seven qualified applicants at tonight’s school board meeting.

The Superintendant Committee met on Wednesday, February 23, where they reviewed applicants for the new Superintendent to verify qualifications were met. There were eight total applicants, however, one did not meet the criteria to move forward in the process

The next step in the process involves the applicants being interviewed at a School Board special meeting on Tuesday, March 15 at 5 p.m. in the board room. The meeting is open to the public and it will be live-streamed on the school district’s Facebook page. Each applicant will have a maximum of thirty minutes for board-directed questions and closing remarks. They have also agreed the applicants should create a short video to present their values and background which will be available Monday, March 14. The video is optional for the applicants to submit. The selection of the new superintendent is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

The applicants are: