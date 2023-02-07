Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion

Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.

“What a great day it is to come out and celebrate this milestone,” said Dove as he welcomed everyone to the event. “We have come a long way from the beginning of this project almost 7 years ago.” Dove went on to thank sponsors and supporters of the project, including Terrebonne General Health System, the Terrebonne Parish City Council, and Louisiana State Representative Tanner Magee.

“I am really passionate about this project,” said Magee. “First class, quality recreation for our children and community is the key to growth in our parish– the kids of Terrebonne Parish deserve what others have access to. It was not always easy, but we had everyone pulling in the same direction to get this done for our community.” Following Magee’s comments, Council Chairwoman Jessica Domangue addressed the crowd. “Projects like this move us into the future,” Domangue said. “I am proud to be a part of this work that will continue to improve the quality of life for residents in our parish.”

The groundbreaking of this expansion project is just the beginning of a series of exciting future projects for the Terrebonne Parish City Council, Bayou Country Sports Park, and all those who support them. For more information and updates, contact (985) 873-6410.