Terrebonne Parish CASA and DCFS members honored at Louisiana CASA Awards of Excellence

At the Louisiana CASA Awards of Excellence in Baton Rouge, two representatives from Terrebonne Parish were honored with prestigious awards!

Congratulations to CASA of Terrebonne Lead Advocate Supervisor Jenny Domangue, who received the 2023 Staff Member of the Year Award, and Terrebonne Parish DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) employee Rebecca LeBlanc, who received the 2023 DCFS Staff Member of the Year Award.

“To see Jenny win the Staff Member of the Year Award was a huge honor for our program,” said Christine Aucoin, Executive Director of CASA of Terrebonne. “There are 19 CASA programs in the state, so that’s a lot of staff members she was chosen from. We were also delighted to see Rebecca LeBlanc win DCFS Staff Member of the Year– it just goes to show the collaboration between us and this state agency, and speaks volumes for the relationship we have worked hard to build.”

Photos provided by CASA of Terrebonne

Jenny Domangue has worked with CASA of Terrebonne since 2011 and has earned many achievements throughout her time there. She was chosen as the 2023 recipient of the Linda Christmas Service to Children and Families Award at the Together We Can Conference, serves as the CASA Representative on the Family Preservation Court, was requested as a part of the Well-Being Assessment Committee by Louisiana CASA, and was a member of the Strategic Planning Committee for CASA of Terrebonne.

Rebecca LeBlanc has been an employee of DCFS since early 2022, working in foster care before transitioning into family services. As expressed through CASA of Terrebonne’s recommendation letters, Rebecca is upbeat, positive, hard-working, and selfless, always going above and beyond to help the children involved with her cases.

Congratulations to Jenny Domangue and Rebecca LeBlanc for these exceptional achievements!

About CASA of Terrebonne – CASA of Terrebonne’s mission is to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest. CASA of Terrebonne envisions a community where every child in and beyond foster care is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe, loving, and permanent home. For more information, or to volunteer, please visit their website.