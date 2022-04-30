Terrebonne Parish celebrates the ‘Future of Travel’ during travel and tourism week

National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme Future of Travel.

This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.

Celebrated annually during the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come.”

“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” added Dow.

“The Houma Area CVB is planning for a future that that will strengthen Terrebonne Parish’s tourism industry and economy,” said Sondra Corbitt, HACVB Executive Director. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations, and reconnects Americans to each other and the world.”

Please visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.