Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office to open for emergency filings only

SLECA turning off West Houma substation for repairsSeptember 19, 2021
Effective Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office will open for emergency filings only. Our doors will remain closed to the public, but documents that must be recorded and emergency filings will be accepted in the front foyer from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. We will operate on this schedule through Thursday, September 30, 2021. Any change to this schedule will be updated on our website.
The only department allowing the public in their office will be the Marriage License/Birth & Death Cert. department located at 310 Church St. Our off-site location for passports, jury and elections will be closed.
The courts are closed until Monday, September 27. Please call the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s office for criminal court information.