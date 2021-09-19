Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office to open for emergency filings only

Effective Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office will open for emergency filings only. Our doors will remain closed to the public, but documents that must be recorded and emergency filings will be accepted in the front foyer from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. We will operate on this schedule through Thursday, September 30, 2021. Any change to this schedule will be updated on our website.