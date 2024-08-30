Terrebonne Parish Council adopts Property Tax millage rates for 2024 tax year

During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council voted to adopt millage rates for tax year 2024 for Parish Property Taxes.

“We have done our due diligence, we have looked at individual budgets, and timing, to make sure we are taxing residents as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said Kandace Mauldin, CFO for Terrebonne Parish.

The following department millage rates are subject to roll forward provisions. To see their exact millage rates for 2024, please click here.

City of Ad Valorm Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed

City of Houma Dire Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed

City of Houma Police Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed

City Ad Valorem Adjusted and Roll Forward – 9 yeas, passed

City of Houma Police Adjusted and Roll Forward – 9 yeas, passed

Parish Tax Alimony (Outside) Adjusted Millage –9 yeas, passed

Parish Tax Alimony (Inside) Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed

Parish Tax Alimony (Outside) Adjusted and Roll Forward – 9 yeas, passed

Parish Tax Alimony (Inside) Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Drainage Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Drainage Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Waste Collection and Disposal Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Waste Collection and Disposal Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Recreation Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Recreation Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Juvenile Detention Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Juvenile Detention Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Terrebonne ARC Adjusted – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Terrebonne ARC Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Health Unit and School Safety Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Health Unit and School Safety Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Council on Aging Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Council on Aging Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Mental Health Center Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Mental Health Center Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Road District No. 6 Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

Road District No. 6 Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed

The following millage rates for tax year 2024 were adopted with no roll-forward. See exact millage rates here.

Drainage Bonds

Road & Bridge Bonds

Sewerage Tax Bonds

Road Lighting Districts No. 1-10

The above rates were unanimously passed with a vote of 9 yeas. To watch the council meeting in full, or for more information about the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, please click here.