Terrebonne Parish Council adopts Property Tax millage rates for 2024 tax year

During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council voted to adopt millage rates for tax year 2024 for Parish Property Taxes.
“We have done our due diligence, we have looked at individual budgets, and timing, to make sure we are taxing residents as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said Kandace Mauldin, CFO for Terrebonne Parish.
The following department millage rates are subject to roll forward provisions. To see their exact millage rates for 2024, please click here.
- City of Ad Valorm Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed
- City of Houma Dire Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed
- City of Houma Police Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed
- City Ad Valorem Adjusted and Roll Forward – 9 yeas, passed
- City of Houma Police Adjusted and Roll Forward – 9 yeas, passed
- Parish Tax Alimony (Outside) Adjusted Millage –9 yeas, passed
- Parish Tax Alimony (Inside) Adjusted Millage – 9 yeas, passed
- Parish Tax Alimony (Outside) Adjusted and Roll Forward – 9 yeas, passed
- Parish Tax Alimony (Inside) Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Drainage Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Drainage Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Waste Collection and Disposal Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Waste Collection and Disposal Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Recreation Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Recreation Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Juvenile Detention Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Juvenile Detention Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Terrebonne ARC Adjusted – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Terrebonne ARC Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Health Unit and School Safety Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Health Unit and School Safety Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Council on Aging Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Council on Aging Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Mental Health Center Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Mental Health Center Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Road District No. 6 Adjusted Millage – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
- Road District No. 6 Adjusted and Roll Forward – 7 yeas, 2 nays, passed
The following millage rates for tax year 2024 were adopted with no roll-forward. See exact millage rates here.
- Drainage Bonds
- Road & Bridge Bonds
- Sewerage Tax Bonds
- Road Lighting Districts No. 1-10
The above rates were unanimously passed with a vote of 9 yeas. To watch the council meeting in full, or for more information about the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, please click here.