Terrebonne Parish Council and School Board Adopts Identical Voting Districts

At this week’s Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting, the resolution establishing and defining school board election districts by Federal and State Statutes was passed.

The journey for redistricting, which happens every ten years when a new census has been completed, has been long. The Terrebonne Parish Council passed the redistricting proposal in March 2022. At this week’s school board special meeting the resolution was passed with one objection by board president Gregory Hardy (District 2). This means that election districts for the council and the school districts will now be the same.

A precinct is a smaller unit of the voting area. A precinct, voting district, polling division, or polling district, is a subdivision of an electoral district, typically a contiguous area within which all electors go to a single polling place to cast their ballots. Some of the precincts will change because of the redistricting which will only affect where residents physically vote. “It didn’t change the lines, but it may have changed the actual location where they vote,” School Board member Clyde Hamner (District 6) said.

He said the change will make it substantially clearer for future reference for people to remember their district when it comes to both school and council districts which he said is the main benefit. “I’m pleased that the Parish Council and the Parish School Board are going to have identical voting school districts,” said Hamner.

