Terrebonne Parish Council announces several proclamations for the month of April

The Terrebonne Parish Council announced several official proclamations at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The month of April 2023 was proclaimed as “Second Chance Month” and “Child Abuse Prevention Month,” the week of April 23-29 2023 was proclaimed “Victim’s Rights Week,” and April 22 2023 was proclaimed Relay for Life in Terrebonne Parish. Read more about the following proclamations below:

SECOND CHANCE MONTH: Read by Councilman John Amedee: “Whereas, since 2017, Second Chance Month has been observed in the United States as an effort to raise awareness of the collateral consequences of a criminal background and unlock second-chance opportunities for people who have been justice-involved to become contributing citizens; and whereas, Second Chance Month honors the work of communities, governmental institutions, nonprofits, congregations, employers, and individuals to remove unnecessary legal and societal barriers that prevent individuals with a criminal record from becoming productive members of society; and whereas, Second Chance Month calls upon people to observe the month through actions and programs that promote awareness of the challenges facing those who have paid their debt and opportunities to unlock second chances. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2023 be hereby proclaimed as Second Chance Month in Terrebonne Parish, and that the public recognize the importance of bringing awareness to helping incarcerated and formerly incarcerated persons returning to society.” The proclamation was accepted by Ms. Sherry Wilmore, Community Coordinator for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for the Department of Corrections DOC.

Read by Chairwoman Jessica Domangue: “Whereas, Louisiana is home to over one million children living in families that deserve support from the diverse communities in which they live, and whereas, the children of Louisiana deserve to live and grow in healthy, nurturing environments, free from threats of violence and harm, and whereas, child abuse and neglect often occurs when people find themselves in stressful situations, without community resources, and don’t know how to cope, and whereas, child abuse and neglect can be reduced by making sure each family has the support they deserve to raise their children in a healthy environment; and whereas, all Louisiana residents, businesses, schools, faith-based and community organizations have a role to play in supporting families in raising children in safe, nurturing environments, and whereas, during the month of April, public and private sector agencies, child care professionals, child advocates and residents will be promoting community involvement to reduce parental isolation and conducting awareness efforts that educate parents and help prevent abuse before it ever starts. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2023 be hereby proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Terrebonne Parish, and urge all residents to engage in activities whose purpose is to strengthen families and communities to provide the optimal environment for children to grow healthy and thrive.” VICTIMS’ RIGHTS WEEK: Read by Councilman Steve Trosclair: “Whereas, Americans are the victims of 20 million crimes each year, affecting individuals and communities; and whereas, years of investment in crime victims’ rights ad services have developed a system of victim response that can help victims recover from crime; and whereas, reaching and serving all victims of crime is essential to supporting thriving communities, because those who receive holistic services and support are more likely to remain invested in their communities; and whereas, dedicated victim service providers are working every day to meet the needs of crime victims, yet there are still too many victims without meaningful access to rights and services; and whereas, many victims face barriers– such as isolation, distrust of authorities, language limitations, lack of transportation, or cultural barriers– that keep them from accessing the services of criminal justice systems that can help them recover from crime; and whereas, we must make a dedicated effort to expand the circle of those prepared to respond to victims and link them to the resources that can help them recover; and whereas engaging in a broader array of healthcare providers, communtiy leaders, faith organizations, educators, and businesses can provide new links between victims and services that improve their safety, healing, and access to justice; and whereas, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that all victims of crimes–especially those who are challenging to reach or serve– are afforded their rights and receive a trauma-informed response; and whereas, Terrebonne Parish is hereby dedicated to strengthening victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime, building resilience in our communities and out victim responders, and working for justice for all victims and survivors. Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of April 23-29, 2023 be hereby proclaimed Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Terrebonne Parish, and that sincere gratitude and appreciation be expressed fr those communtiy members, victim service providers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to all victims of crime so that they may find relevant assistance, support, justice, and peace.”

Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of April 23-29, 2023 be hereby proclaimed Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Terrebonne Parish, and that sincere gratitude and appreciation be expressed fr those communtiy members, victim service providers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to all victims of crime so that they may find relevant assistance, support, justice, and peace.” RELAY FOR LIFE: Read by Councilman Carl Harding: “Whereas, the Relay For Life movement inspires the community to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Relay For Life brings together 3.5 million participants across the world to lead the fight for a world without cancer; whereas, the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life was ranked the number 6 fundraising campaign in the state of Louisiana; whereas, the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life received the Explosive Growth Award as the umber 3 top fundraising growth Relay For Life event in the nation; whereas, the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life received the Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay Award for the South Region; whereas, the American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are the only organization improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer; whereas, an estimated 28,580 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Louisiana this year; whereas, funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the American Cancer Society to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer– from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected bu cancer with access to treatment; whereas, in 2022, the American Cancer Society funded two research grants totaling $1,578,000 in Louisiana; whereas, the Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish stands shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them to help beat our biggest rivaL; and fight cancer on every front; whereas, Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish will celebrate its annual event in our parish on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center; whereas, the color purple is the signature color of the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life events signifying the passion that cancer survivors and their families and loved ones feel for the eradication of this disease. Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that Saturday, April 22, 2023 be hereby proclaimed “American Cancer Society Relay for Life Weekend in Houma-Terrebonne” in Terrebonne Parish to show your support for those individuals living with cancer and honor those individuals that have lost their lives to the dreaded disease of cancer.” The proclamation was accepted by Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish Chairman Jason Bergeron.