Terrebonne Parish Council appoints Mr. Christopher Ellender as newest member of the Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission

At their meeting on April 12, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council voted to appoint Mr. Christopher Ellender of Bourg as the newest member of the Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission. Mr. Dontrell D. Scoby and Mr. Ryan J. Marmande also submitted applications and resumes for consideration, the vote proceeded as follows:

Votes for Mr. Marmande: Councilman Daniel Babin (1)

Councilman Daniel Babin (1) Votes for Mr. Scoby : Councilman Brien Pledger (1)

: Councilman Brien Pledger (1) Votes for Mr. Ellender: Councilman Dirk Guidry, Councilman Steve Trosclair, Councilman Harding, Councilman John Amedee, Chairwoman Domangue, Councilman Darrin Guidry (6)

Councilman Dirk Guidry, Councilman Steve Trosclair, Councilman Harding, Councilman John Amedee, Chairwoman Domangue, Councilman Darrin Guidry (6) Absent: Councilman Gerald Michel (1)

Following the vote, Ellender spoke to the Council and public. “I want to say thank you– my passion for aviation started at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport with I was a little kid,” said Ellender. “Fast forward forty-two years later and I have traveled the world in the back of airplanes and been to over 60 countries. Aviation is in my blood as part of crop dusting for my father’s sugar cane farm and as a Naval Academy nominee, so it is a great honor to be able to come back to southern Louisiana and support the Houma-Terrebonne Airport and further improve this community.”

Several council members went on to commend Ellender for his hard work and their excitement at his appointment to the Commission. “Congratulations Mr. Ellender, we know you will be a great asset to the airport,” said Councilman Dirk Guidry. “You have great credentials and a lot of people in the aviation community speak very highly of you. Thank you for coming on and supporting the airport while it goes through a major change.”

“You’re working with a great group of people, and the airport is a true jewel in the rough. It’s the future of Terrebonne Parish,” added Councilman Daniel Babin.

“It’s an exciting time for the airport and I know you’re going to do a wonderful job,” Steve Trosclair said, “Welcome aboard, Mr. Ellender, it’s refreshing to see younger people come on these boards and commissions. We need younger people to step up and bring new ideas. Your whole family has been a big asset to Terrebonne Parish for six generations and we know you’ll do a great job.”

“The Airport Commission is doing a good job– we are the second busiest Hilo operation in the country,” continued Councilman Brien Pledger. “With all of your experience and your wealth of knowledge, hopefully next time we talk to you we will be number one!”

Darrin Guidry finished with a final comment, adding, “Economic development and diversity is going to be very important to the parish moving forward, and the airport offers that economic diversity that we need. To have a controlled airport in a community like ours says a lot. We have room to expand and we are very excited to have you on board.”

Learn more about Ellender’s accomplishments and qualifications by reading his resume and cover letter submitted to the Council below. Congratulations to Christopher Ellender for his new position!