Terrebonne Parish Council approves Pres. Bergeron’s TPCG Director/Department Heads appointments

At their regular council meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council unanimously approved Parish President Bergeron’s appointment of directors.
The appointments are as follows:
- Mr. Noah J. Lirette, Parish Manager (CAO)
- Ms. Kandace Mauldin, Chief Financial Officer
- Mr. Mart Black, Coastal Restoration and Preservation Director
- Mr. Ernest Brown, Utilities Director
- Mr. Earl Eues, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director
- Mr. Joseph Harris, Juvenile Justice Director
- Mr. Robbie Lee, Chief Communications Officer
- Mr. Clay Naquin, Solid Waste Director
- Mr. Ryan Page, Human Resources and Risk Management Director
- Mr. Christopher Pulaski, Planning and Zoning Director
- Mr. David Rome, Public Works Director
- Mrs. Kelli Varnado, Housing and Human Services Director
- Mr. James Wendell, Quality of Life Director
- Chief Corey Henry, Houma Fire Department (previous appointment)
- Chief Travis Theriot, Houma Police Department (previous appointment)
- Michelle L. Neil, Parish Attorney
- Courtney Alcock, Derick Bercegeay, Kentley Fairchild, Tanner Magee, Neil Montgomery, Amanda Mustin, Brianna Orgeron, Gary Williams, Jr., and Patrick Yancy, Assistant Parish Attorneys
- Kelly Sevin and Elton Duncan, III, Special Assistant Parish Attorneys
- Julius P. Hebert, Jr. and Brian Marceaux, Temporary Assistant Parish Attorneys
For more information, or to watch the full council meeting, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.