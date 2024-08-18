Terrebonne Parish Council authorizes special elections for renewal of certain taxes

During their recent meeting on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council approved two resolutions for special elections this December, where citizens will vote on authorizing the renewal of certain taxes.

The first resolution was to approve the holding of an election in Recreation District No. 5 of Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to authorize the renewal of a special tax therein.

The proposition states: “Shall Recreation District No. 5 of the Parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana, continue to levy a special tax of 11 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $631,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating recreation facilities for said District, including the purchase of equipment therefore?”

The second resolution was to approve the holding of an election in Fire Protection District No. 4-A of Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, December 7, 2024 to authorize renewal of a special tax therein.

The proposition states: “Shall Fire Protection District No. 4-A of the Parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of 17.87 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034 (an estimated $1,547,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, and operating the District’s fire protection and emergency medical service facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other fire fighting or emergency medical service equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?”

Both propositions were unanimously approved by the Terrebonne Parish Council. Stay tuned for further information as it becomes available.

To watch the recent council meeting in full, please click here.