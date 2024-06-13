Terrebonne Parish Council commends Mr. Reggie Dupre, Jr. on retirement following 43 years of tireless service

During their regular meeting last night, the Terrebonne Parish Council commended Mr. Reggie Dupre, Jr. upon his retirement for his years of ceaseless service to Terrebonne Parish.

The commendation was read as follows: “WHEREAS, Terrebonne Parish has learned that Mr. Reggie P. Dupre, Jr. will be retiring in July 2024, following a total of forty-three (43) years serving Terrebonne Parish; and WHEREAS, Mr. Dupre first served Terrebonne Parish as a part-time Sheriff’s Deputy in 1977, becoming a full-time patrolman in 1979, a position he held until 1985; and

“WHEREAS, in 1986, Mr. Dupre was appointed to the Recreation District No. 6 Board of Commissioners, where he served for two (2) years while working as owner and operator of Reggie’s Big Star Supermarket for six (6) years and of Bourg Supermarket, Inc. which he owns still to this day; and WHEREAS, Mr. Dupre was first elected to serve on the Terrebonne Parish Council in 1988, ultimately serving for two (2) terms until 1996, while also completing his Juris Doctorate program with the Loyola School of Law and becoming a practicing attorney; and

“WHEREAS, Mr. Dupre was then elected to serve as Representative for District 53 in the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1996, serving for five (5) years until 2001 while also practicing law; and WHEREAS, in 2001, Mr. Dupre was then elected to serve as the Senator for District 20 in the Louisiana Senate, where he served for eight (8) years representing both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes until 2009, also completing thirteen (13) years as a practicing attorney; and

“WHEREAS, Mr. Dupre was named the Executive Director for the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District in 2009, a position he has held for the past fifteen (15) years; and WHEREAS, Mr. Dupre’s prolific service as a legislator and a leader in coastal restoration and hurricane protection for Terrebonne Parish has seen him enable and achieve many major accomplishments, including the creation of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the dedication of revenues for hurricane protection and coastal restoration, and the adoption of an integrated coastal protection master plan, among many others; and

“WHEREAS, Terrebonne Parish wishes to recognize the exemplary efforts of Mr. Dupre serving the parish and endeavoring to protect its people from disaster throughout his lasting career. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that MR. REGGIE P. DUPRE, JR. be hereby commended for his years of ceaseless service to Terrebonne Parish and his lifelong dedication to the promotion and preservation of Terrebonne Parish, its residents, and its natural landscapes.”

“This parish is better for Mr. Reggie Dupre being with us,” said Councilman Daniel Babin. “We are safer, dryer, we are a lot of things. Thank you very very much for all you’ve done.”

Mr. Dupre accepted the commendation in person, and was congratulated on his years of service by several other members of council. Congratulations to Mr. Reggie Dupre on his retirement!

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council meeting from Wednesday, June 12, 2024, please click here.