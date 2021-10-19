Terrebonne Parish Council has scheduled public hearings on Oct. 27 to obtain public input

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

In accordance with Section 5-02(a) of the Home Rule Charter, the Terrebonne Parish Council has scheduled public hearings on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Terrebonne Parish School Board Meeting Room, 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA, which shall be live-streamed on the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public input on the proposed documents that are being published by titles below:

OCTOBER 27, 2021 6:30 P.M.

• An ordinance declaring Five (5) vehicles from Houma Police Department as surplus and authorizing said items to be disposed of by any legally approved methods.

• An ordinance to amend the 2021 Adopted Operating Budget of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for the following items and to provide for related matters: I. TLCD, $1,000,000.

• An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 9300, which is to be codified as Section 11-36 of the Terrebonne Parish Code of Ordinances, in Order to Define Protocol during an Emergency Declaration.

• An ordinance to authorize Parish President Gordon E. Dove to accept and execute on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, as grantee, a servitude agreement to provide a levee for the Holy Family Cemetery in Terrebonne Parish, LA.