Terrebonne Parish Council issues proclamation supporting the local seafood industry in Terrebonne Parish

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council issued a proclamation supporting the local seafood industry in Terrebonne Parish.

The proclamation as read by Councilwoman Kim Chauvin: “Whereas, the local seafood industry is vital to the economy of Terrebonne Parish; and whereas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in 2019 the United States imported six billion pounds of edible seafood products, including one and one-half billion pounds of shrimp, an increase of nearly six and one-half million pounds more than the shrimp imported in 2018; and

“Whereas, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in the year 2022, the total value of shrimp imports rose to seven billion, eight hundred thousand dollars, accounting for almost two billion pounds of imported shrimp; and whereas, it is estimated that over half the imported seafood consumed in the United States is from aquaculture, or seafood farming, rather than wild-caught seafood; and

“Whereas, because imported seafood is not held to the same standards as domestic seafood, domestic fishing industries are put at a distinct and significant disadvantage commercially; and whereas, unfair competition allows foreign competitors to flood the Louisiana market with seafood harvested under intensive farming practices, while devastating local industries and coastal communities built around them; and Whereas, domestically produced seafood offers the best option for health and safety of consumers in Terrebonne Parish.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the Parish recognizes the importance of purchasing domestic seafood and that the men and women who provide the Parish with fresh, locally-caught seafood be commended for their continued dedication to our local seafood; and be it further resolved that the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government encourages all restaurant owners, residents, and tourists to purchase and consume locally caught seafood from our estuaries and Gulf of Mexico coastal waters.”

