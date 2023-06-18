Terrebonne Parish Council passes ordinance to purchase Hancock Whitney building for office space

At their regular meeting on June 14, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council passed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of the Hancock Whitney building for office space, in order to house departments which lost their offices due to Hurricane Ida.

The project summary reads as follows: “Hurricane Ida destroyed Town Hall and the Judicial Service District’s building, causing the displacement of the Housing and Human Services Department and the Houma Police Department. TPCG was able to acquire a federally funded -five-year lease for the temporary placement of these departments in the Shamrock Building on Highway 311, outside of city limits, which expires in December 2026. The Hancock Whitney Bank situated at 7910 Main Street, Houma, and an adjacent parking lot situated at the corner of Roussell Street and Belanger Street is available for purchase, and the representatives of the bank have expressed an interest in selling the immovable property to TPCG. TPCG wishes to purchase the building and its adjacent parking lot to serve as a permanent replacement office space for the office space TPCG lost to Hurricane Ida.” The project will be completed funded by federal funds allocated for hurricane recovery.

Following the presentation, the Terrebonne Parish Council passed the ordinance with a unanimous vote of 9 yeas. To watch the full meeting or to learn more, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook or website.