Terrebonne Parish Council passes passionate resolution requesting pause on expensive “M” Rate for water services

During the regular council meeting on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish passed a resolution officially requesting Terrebonne Water Works to pause collection of the “M” rate from RV parks in Terrebonne Parish, to help with substantial and rising water costs.

Several members of the public came to the meeting to express their concerns regarding the “M” rate, including Former State Representative for District 53 and local attorney Tanner McGee.

“I think we owe it to the struggling business man, who went from a $70 to $3,000 water bill, to have a fair process. We urge you to pass this resolution and encourage the Water District to take a look at the problem, and while they do that, make sure they aren’t penalizing residents,” said McGee. “We aren’t dealing with Walmarts, we are dealing with Mom and Pop and local citizens.”

“[Water Works’] resolutions are antiquated, they need to be updated, and my request is to reorganize Water Works to make things clearer,” said Councilman Steve Trosclair, who proposed the resolution. “How to we logistically and realistically throw these costs on people just because we can?”

The resolution read as follows: “Whereas, the Terrebonne Water District is responsible for providing water services to residents and businesses within Terrebonne Parish; and whereas, RV parks within Terrebonne Parish are currently subject to an “M” Rate for water services, which has led to concerns and difficulties among RV park owners regarding the financial impact and operational sustainability of their businesses;

“And whereas, RV parks play a significant role in the local economy by attracting visitors and providing accommodation options for travelers, which in turn supports local businesses and generates tax revenue for the Parish; and whereas, there is an ongoing discussion about the fairness and appropriateness of the “M” rate applied to RV parks, and it is in the best interest of the Parish to address these concerns and seek a temporary resolution;

“And whereas, a moratorium on the collection of the “M” rate would provide the opportunity for a comprehensive review of the rate structure and its impact on RV parks, ensuring that any adjustments or changes are made in a fair and equitable manner; and whereas, the Terrebonne Parish Council acknowledges the importance of maintaining a collaborative approach with the Water District to address these issues and work towards solutions that support both the community and local businesses.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, that:

The Terrebonne Parish Council hereby urges and requests the Terrebonne Water District to place a moratorium on the collection of the “M” rate from RV parks in Terrebonne Parish, effective immediately upon adoption of this resolution.

The Council further requests that the Water District engage in a thorough review and evaluation of the “M” rate as it pertains to the RV parks, including the impact on local businesses and the fairness of the rate structure.

The Council encourages the Water District to collaborate with RV park owners and other stakeholders to gather input and ensure that any modifications to the rate structure are made transparently and consider the needs of all affected parties.

A copy of this resolution shall be forwarded to the Terrebonne Water District and to all relevant stakeholders to inform them of the Council’s request and the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the RV park owners.

“Be it further resolved that this resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption.”

After a full hour of discussion, the motion passed unanimously with 9 yeas. For more information, and to watch the meeting in full, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook or their website.