Terrebonne Parish Council proclaims February 3, 2024 as “Arbor Day”

During their regular council meeting yesterday, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed February 3, 2024 as Arbor Day in Houma-Terrebonne, and urge citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.

The proclamation, as read by Councilwoman Kim Chauvin: “Whereas, in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees; and whereas, this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska; and whereas, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world;

“And whereas, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife; and whereas, trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires, and countless other wood products; and whereas, trees in our city increase property value, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify out community; and whereas, trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal;

“And whereas, the purpose and goal of the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board is primarily the planting and preservation of trees on Parish-owned public properties in order to enhance stormwater mitigation, air and water quality, economic development, community liability, and public appreciation of trees.

“Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the day of February 3, 2024 be hereby proclaimed as Arbor Day in Houma-Terrebonne, and that all citizens be urged to celebrate Arbor Day, to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”

The proclamation was accepted by Linda Brashier on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board and the Terrebonne Garden Club. “Every year, our garden club plants a tree around Arbor Day. In the past few years, we have planted trees at H.L. Bourgeois, St. Bernadette’s, and last year we planted one at Southdown Plantation to replace the tree that was hit by lightening,” said Brashier. “This year, we are going to plant a bald cypress along New Orleans Boulevard. We very much appreciate this recognition and proclamation.”