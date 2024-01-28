Terrebonne Parish Council proclaims February 5-9th, 2024 as National School Counseling Week

At their regular Council meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed February 5-9, 2024 as National School Counseling Week, to recognize the efforts of school counselors toward helping students grow and achieve.

The proclamation, as read by Councilman Daniel Babin: “Whereas, school counselors are employed in public and private schools to help students reach their full potential; and whereas, school counselors are actively committed to helping students explore their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents as these traits relate to career awareness and development; and whereas, school counselors help parents focus on ways to further the educational, personal, and social growth of their children;

“And whereas, school counselors work with teachers and other educators to help students explore their potential and set realistic goals for themselves; and whereas, school counselors seek to identify and utilize community resources that can enhance and complement comprehensive school counseling programs and help students become productive members of society; and whereas, comprehensive developmental school counseling programs are considered an integral part of the educational process that enables all students to achieve success in school.

“Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of February 5-9, 2024 be hereby proclaimed as National School Counseling Week, and that all school counselors be recognized for their efforts toward helping students grow and achieve their potential.”

“We thank you for all you do working with those children and inspiring them to make more of themselves,” added Council Chairman John Amedée. “It’s something that is very commendable. So on behalf of this council, I want to congratulate all counselors in our parish and everything they do.”

To watch the full council meeting, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.