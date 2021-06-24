Terrebonne Parish Council Recap: 06/23/21

The Terrebonne Parish Council met on Wednesday, June 23. Councilman John Navy was absent. All other council members were present.

The following ordinances were unanimously adopted unless otherwise noted:

An ordinance to adopt the millage rates for tax year 2021 (with no roll-forward):

Drainage Bonds 0.42 Mills

Road & Bridge Bonds 0.42 Mills

Sewerage Tax Bonds 0.41 Mills

City Ad Valorem Tax 6.20 Mills

City of Houma – Fire 5.08 Mills

City of Houma – Police 5.08 Mills

Drainage Tax – Maintenance 7.15 Mills

Sanitation District – Maintenance 9.97 Mills

Terrebonne Arc – Maintenance 5.21 Mills

Council on Aging 7.50 Mills

Mental Health Center 0.42 Mills

Health Unit 0.66 Mills

Recreation Tax 2.21 Mills

Road District #6 0.82 Mills

Road Lighting District #1 0.25 Mills

Road Lighting District #2 2.50 Mills

Road Lighting District #3 2.25 Mills

Road Lighting District #4 2.50 Mills

Road Lighting District #5 2.00 Mills

Road Lighting District #6 2.50 Mills

Road Lighting District #7 3.00 Mills

Road Lighting District #8 2.00 Mills

Road Lighting District #9 1.75 Mills

Road Lighting District #10 4.75 Mills

Adopt the 2021 adjusted millage rates for the parish property taxes subject to roll forward provisions:

Parish Tax – Alimony (Outside) 2.99 Mills Parish Tax – Alimony (Inside) 1.49 Mills Parish Tax – Alimony (Outside) Adjusted 2.99 Mills 2021 Levy 3.03 Mills Parish Tax – Alimony (Inside) Adjusted 1.49 Mills 2021 Levy 1.49 Mills Juvenile Detention (Houma) – Maintenance 0.95 Mills Juvenile Detention (Houma) – Maintenance 0.93 Mills Juvenile Detention (Houma) – Maintenance Adjusted 0.95 Mills 2021 Levy 0.96 Mills Juvenile Detention (Houma) – Maintenance Adjusted 0.93 Mills 2021 Levy 0.94 Mills

An ordinance declaring a 2007 Dodge 1500 truck (Unit 2139) from Roads & Bridges having a value of $5,400 as surplus and authorizing said item to be disposed of by and legally approved method; and to provide for other matters relative thereto.

An ordinance to provide for the incurrence of debt and issuance of not to exceed Six Million Dollars ($6,000,000.00) aggregate principal amount, Parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana, Public Library Sales Tax Bonds (the “Bonds”), prescribe the form, terms, and conditions of the bonds and the security therefore; designate the date, denomination and place of payment of such bonds; provide for the payment of such bonds in principal and interest; approve and confirm the sale of such bonds; and provide for other matters with respect to the bonds; and to provide for other matters relative thereto.





An ordinance to create a No Parking Zone along the north side of Main Street/LA Hwy 24 from the intersection of Boykin Street to the intersection of Hackberry Avenue; to provide for the installation of said signs; and to provide for other matters relative thereto.

The Council also passed a resolution approving the contract with Everbridge Mass Notification System for the Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and acknowledged and commended recently retired Houma Fire Chief Keith Ward for his years of service to the Houma Fire Department and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. His commendation CAN BE READ HERE.