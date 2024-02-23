Terrebonne Parish Council schedule for the week of February 25 through March 2, 2024

The following Council/Committee meetings have been scheduled for the week of FEBRUARY 25, 2024, THROUGH MARCH 2, 2024:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2024:

5:30 p.m. – Community Development and Planning Committee

5:35 p.m. – Budget and Finance Committee

5:40p.m. – Policy Procedure and Legal Committee

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2024:

***6:00 p.m. – Regular Council Session

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2024:

*PLEASE NOTE: (The Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m. has been MOVED to Tuesday, February 27, 2024, due to the Council’s attendance at the 2024 Police Jury Association Convention)

The meetings will be held at the Robert J. Bergeron Government Tower Building, Council Meeting Room, located at 8026 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Houma, LA 70360. The General Public must enter the building using the Gabasse Street entrance.

Individuals “Wishing to Address the Council” must complete a speaker card. You are required to include your name, address, affiliation, or representation on the card, in addition to signing and dating your speaker card at the bottom. Speaker cards will be available at the meeting and must be submitted prior to the beginning of the meeting.

All agendas and backup will be posted on the Parish’s website by Friday afternoon the week prior to the meetings. Access the information directly through www.tpcg.org/councilagendas.

THE COUNCIL WILL “LIVE STREAM” THE MEETING ON FACEBOOK. PLEASE CHECK THE TERREBONNE PARISH WEBPAGE at www.tpcg.org FOR UPDATES AND CANCELLATIONS.

It is the policy of the Terrebonne Parish Council that all cell phones and electronic devices used for communication shall be silenced for the duration of the meetings. Individuals addressing the Council should be respectful of others in their choice of words and actions.

Should you have any questions relative thereto, please feel free to contact the Council Clerk’s Office at (985) 873-6519.