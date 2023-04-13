Terrebonne Parish Council welcomed two new staff members at April 12 meeting

The Terrebonne Parish Council appointed Ms. Elisha Smith as Terrebonne Parish Council Minute Clerk and Ms. Charlie Howard as Terrebonne Parish Council Senior Minute Clerk at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Both ordinances were passed with a total of 8 yeas and 0 nays from council members.

“I would like to congratulate both Ms. Smith and Ms. Howard for coming on board,” said Chairwoman Jessica Domangue to a round of applause. “We are all very excited, and our staff is very excited too to not be a two-man team anymore. It will be great to be firing on all cylinders again.” Read more about the April 12, 2023 Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting here.