Terrebonne Parish enacts cold weather plan for homeless individuals

Extremely cold weather conditions are expected Friday, December 23, 2022 through Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Persons or families that have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation (street, abandoned building, car, tent, encampment, RV or shelter with no plumbing or electricity, etc.) that will need a warm place to shelter Friday, December 23, 2022 to Monday, December 26, 2022, must call Start Corporation Coordinated Entry at 985-266-0143 now to schedule an application in-take appointment.

No appointments will be accepted after 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Start Corporation and Terrebonne Parish Government will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 – Monday, December 26, 2022.

Persons or families requesting shelter must present a picture identification card. Once homelessness is verified by an outreach worker, a referral for shelter will be provided.

Persons or families with pets must inform Start Corporation at their intake appointment. There is no guarantee that there will be an option for pet sheltering.