Terrebonne Parish: Entergy 5 p.m. update Sept. 20

Entergy 5 p.m. update on Sept. 20:

Work Progress:

As of this 5pm we have restored power to 24,615. That’s approximately 90% of the Parish.

CUSTOMERS MAY EXPERIENCE TEMPORARY POWER OUTAGES AS WE CONTINUE IN OUR EFFORTS TO WORK SAFELY. IF YOUR POWER HAS BEEN RESTORED, IT MAY GO BACK OFF UNEXPECTEDLY FOR A TEMPORARY AMOUNT OF TIME. THEN COME BACK ON.

Please always check your breakers first before calling Entergy, which may prevent you from having to wait on us to respond.

To report an outage or emergencies: Please contact 1-800-968-8243. Download the Entergy app and sign-up for texting which can offer status updates. Some three phase commercial customers will need to call in to schedule a time with Entergy and your electrician to check your rotation.

If you are experiencing partial power, please call in and indicate that it is partial power instead of a total power out. This will help us issue the correct work orders to address your needs, as well as help Entergy personnel more quickly determine the problem.

Commercial customers and small business. Some of you may still be running on generator power. When there is grid power available. Please check the Entergy outage map at Entergy.com to see if your area already has power. Your electrician should be able to verify that grid power is there and that you are ready to remove your generators. Some areas include nearly all of Martin Luther King BLVD and S. Hollywood Rd. See restoration percentages below for listed areas.

Below are the areas where we are continuing to work:

Cascade Substation:

Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St. Out of this substation and the areas listed we are approx. 98% complete of the customers who can accept power.

Coteau Substation:

Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., Leboeur St., & Estate Dr. Out of this substation and areas listed we are 98% complete of the customers who can accept power

Houma Substation:

Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd), & Thompson Rd. Out of this substation and areas listed we are still restoring power in several areas we are greater than 92% compete of the customers who can accept power.

Southland Substation:

Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions. Out of this substation and areas listed we are 98% complete of the customers who can accept power.

Terrebonne Substation:

Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd. Out of this substation and areas listed we are approx. 95% complete of the customers who can accept power.

Shriever Substation:

Serving Fletcher Community College, Weatherford Dr., & Hwy 311 from Learning Ln to Ellendale Ct. This includes the Ardoyne Plantation Subdivision. Out of this substation and areas listed we are 98% complete of the customers who can accept power.

Montegut Substation:

Serving Bourg, Hwy 24 south, Hwy 55 south, & Hwy 56 south.

We are continuing our efforts in this area. We have restored some power along Hwy 55& 56.

Chauvin Substation:

Hwy 56 from Chauvin south to Cocodrie

We anticipate restoring power to this substation either today (9/19/2021) or tomorrow (9/20/2021), barring any unforeseen issues.

Customers may not become energized, after this happens as we continue our efforts in this area.