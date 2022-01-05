Terrebonne Parish Final Debris Set Out Deadline Jan. 18

With Terrebonne Parish (Parish) debris collection efforts moving into their final stages, debris collection crews will soon conduct a final collection pass and ask residents to move any remaining debris curbside to the public right-of-way by January 18th.

Debris removal crews will continue to collect debris following this set-out deadline, at which point a final collection pass will be initiated across all impacted areas in the Parish. Parish officials are urging any residents who are unable to meet this final debris set-out deadline to contact the Hurricane Ida Private Property Demolition Hotline: (888) 727-0228 (between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm).