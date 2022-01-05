Terrebonne Parish Final Debris Set Out Deadline Jan. 18

January 5, 2022
January 5, 2022

With Terrebonne Parish (Parish) debris collection efforts moving into their final stages, debris collection crews will soon conduct a final collection pass and ask residents to move any remaining debris curbside to the public right-of-way by January 18th.  

Debris removal crews will continue to collect debris following this set-out deadline, at which point a final collection pass will be initiated across all impacted areas in the Parish. Parish officials are urging any residents who are unable to meet this final debris set-out deadline to contact the Hurricane Ida Private Property Demolition Hotline: (888) 727-0228 (between 8:00 am and 5:00  pm)



January 5, 2022

