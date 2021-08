Due to the increasing intensification of hurricane winds in Terrebonne Parish, the following Fire Departments in the parish have suspended service:

Bayou Black Fire Dept.

Houma Fire Department

Coteau Fire Dept.

Little Caillou Fire Dept.

Dularge Fire Dept.

Grand Caillou Fire Dept.

Village East Fire Dept.

Bourg Fire Dept. and

Montegut Fire Dept.

In addition, at this time the Bayou Cane Fire Department can only respond to fire alarms. Also, Acadian Ambulance has suspended service.

All these first responder agencies will resume service when it is safe to do so.